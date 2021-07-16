Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting at restaurant near Bass Pro Shop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a shooting at a Little Rock restaurant Friday evening that has left one person dead.

Officers said they were called to the Dave and Buster’s location at 10900 Bass Pro Parkway just after 5:30 p.m.

A tweet from the Little Rock Police Department confirmed that officers were conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.

Homicide Investigation pic.twitter.com/Oz5bkvfGc3 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 16, 2021

Officers did not share any information on a possible suspect and did not share if there were any other victims.

#Breaking – we’re at the scene of a homicide investigation in the parking lot of Dave and Buster’s. Little Rock Police say this stems from a shooting, officers seems to be focused on a car. We’ll have more tonight on @KARK4News and @FOX16News. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/qkm01Al9Om — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) July 16, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.