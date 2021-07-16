Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting at restaurant near Bass Pro Shop

by: Bill Smith

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a shooting at a Little Rock restaurant Friday evening that has left one person dead.

Officers said they were called to the Dave and Buster’s location at 10900 Bass Pro Parkway just after 5:30 p.m.

A tweet from the Little Rock Police Department confirmed that officers were conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.

Officers did not share any information on a possible suspect and did not share if there were any other victims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

