LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night.

LRPD officials said that officers were called to the 7100 block of West 12th Street regarding a dead man and another man suffering from gunshot wounds who was transported to a local hospital.

Officers said that there were three other victims that showed up at a local hospital and their conditions are stable.

No information has been released regarding any suspects in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.