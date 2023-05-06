LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a deadly Saturday evening shooting.

LRPD officers said that they responded to a shooting call near Roosevelt and Asher Roads just before 5 p.m.

Officers said that a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene and was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Officials with the LRPD have blocked off the area and the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the LRPD at 501-371-4829.