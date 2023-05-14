LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

LRPD officials said officers responded to a shooting near the Chicot Road and Mabelvale Cutoff just after 12 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said one victim succumbed to his injuries and the other victim is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.