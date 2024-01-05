LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating Friday morning shooting that left one man dead.

Officials with the LRPD said officers responded to a call in the 3100 block of West 11th Street at 11:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released any suspect or victim information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.