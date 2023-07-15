LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating after one man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Little Rock.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the area of the 5000 block of West 65th Street just before 5:45 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

When they arrived at the scene, the officer said they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives arrived at the scene and started their investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes unit at 501-371-4660 or to call 911.

This case marks the 30th homicide in Little Rock this year.