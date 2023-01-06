LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after gunfire hit several vehicles on Chenal Parkway Thursday night, leaving drivers shaken and injuring one person.

Officers responded to the area near the 15000 block of Chenal just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. When they arrived, the officers said they found a woman holding a child and crying, though the officers said neither were struck by the gunfire.

The woman said she was driving on Chenal when someone in a car in front of her reached out of that vehicle and began shooting towards them. The woman added that her car was struck several times.

While officers were talking to the first driver a second driver came to the scene and told the police that his car had also been hit by the gunfire, though he too was not injured by any shots.

Detectives and a crime scene unit arrived to begin their investigation, and while at that scene, officers were called to another location down the road where a third driver reported the gunfire. In this case, one person in the vehicle hit by gunfire was also shot in the arm. That person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

More detectives arrived at the second location and began to investigate the scene. Crime scene technicians said they found shell casings from the incident in the intersection of Chenal and Loyola Drive.

A fourth driver called police and told them her vehicle was also hit by gunfire in the area of Chenal and Loyola. That driver described the situation as people in two black-colored vehicles firing shots at each other. The driver added that she was not injured.

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department tip line.