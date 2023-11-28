LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a man was killed near Boyle Park Road Monday night.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they responded to the area at 10:21 p.m. in reference to a homicide. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Police officials have not released the victim’s identity or suspect information in this case.

This is the 55th homicide investigated by Little Rock police this year.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.