LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have opened an investigation after a man was shot and later died from injuries.

On Friday just before 11 p.m., officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to called of shots fired at 4424 West 27th Street.

Police said they found 34-year-old Brad Curry had been shot and he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

After treatment, police say he died early Saturday morning and a homicide investigation was opened.

This is the city of Little Rock’s 59th homicide of the year.

Detectives have not released any suspect at this time and are asking that anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 501-371-4660.

This is an active investigation, and more information will be released as it is provided. Check back for updates.