LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a Tuesday night shooting near a gas station left an 18-year-old injured.

Little Rock Police Department officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5924 Baseline Road just after 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the officers said they found the 18-year-old inside a truck near the scene of the reported shooting. Officers said they pulled the teen from the truck and began providing aid until medical personnel arrived and took him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Police said the teen sustained gunshot wounds to his left arm and his back in the shooting.

LRPD officials said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.