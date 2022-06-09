LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the John Barrow neighborhood.

According to police, a woman was shot multiple times in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive.

Police have not said if the woman’s injuries are life-threatening or if there is a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

The investigation is currently ongoing, check back for updates.