LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened on 9th and Broadway Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department said that the victim’s injury is not life-threatening.

Police say that they responded to a call regarding the shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock PD at 501-371-4829.