LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to the Little Rock Police Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a male was found dead on Hanger Hill.

Authorities with the Little Rock PD said that one male victim was found deceased on the 1500 block of Hanger Hill.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock PD at 501-371-4636.