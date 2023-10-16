LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police identified the two men killed in a shooting Friday evening as a father and son.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department on Monday identified the victims as 47-year-old Marvin Jenkins Sr. and 21-year-old Marvin Jenkins Jr.

On Friday, officers responded to a 911 call near the intersection of Mabelvale Drive and Mabelvale Circle just after 4:50 p.m.

When they arrived, the officers said they found two men, later identified as the father and son, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said medical personnel arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the two men died from their wounds on the scene.

The bodies of Jenkins and Jenkins were taken Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Police have not released any suspect information and said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the LRPD at 501-371-4660.