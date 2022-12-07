LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department has released additional information on a Tuesday afternoon shooting death in west Little Rock.

The LRPD released the name of the victim, 18-year-old Ja’Markeise Gage of Little Rock. Police said Gage suffered “an apparent gunshot wound” when they found him.

The department release said that MEMS Ambulance and RESCUE first responders were called to the scene and pronounced Gage dead. The man’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for processing, police said.

Gage had been discovered after police were called to a West Markham Street address for shots being fired. Police arrived and found several spent shell casings and then were alerted to a shooting victim near the Markham Street and Chenal Parkway intersection nearby.

A homicide investigation is ongoing in its Northwest Division and next of kin have been notified, police said.