Little Rock police identify victim in South Pulaski deadly shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in the South Pulaski deadly shooting.

Officials identified the victim as 47-year-old Adrian Smith of Little Rock.

We have identified the victim in the S. Pulaski Street Homicide. pic.twitter.com/KRCArKoJmG — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 22, 2021

On Tuesday, officers responded to the scene in the 3200 block of Pulaski St., just before 11:30 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

Investigators said when they arrived, they found Smith suffering from gunshot wounds and officers provided treatment until medical personnel arrived on scene. Unfortunately, Smith died on the way to a local hospital.

The Little Rock Police Department arrested Cornelius Chambers in connection to the shooting later Tuesday evening.

Chambers is currently facing charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving.