LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are continuing to investigate an early Saturday morning deadly shooting at a popular late-night restaurant.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred just after 1:00 a.m. at Pizza D’ Action in the 2900 block of West Markham.

When officers arrived, they discovered 53-year-old Charles Willis dead from a gunshot wound.

Willis’s body was then transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

An arrest has not yet been made.

The investigation is ongoing.