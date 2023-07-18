LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are releasing the identity of the man who died after being shot early Saturday morning.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said 37-year-old Walter Hair Jr. was killed in the incident in the 5000 block of West 65th Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:45 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire, and when they arrived the officers said they found Hair suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and took Hair to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. Hair’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Detectives said a second man later appeared at a local hospital with gunshot injuries. Investigators contacted the man, who told them he did not speak to them without a lawyer.

Currently, there have been no charges filed in this case. Detectives say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes unit at 501-371-4660.

This death was the 30th homicide in Little Rock for 2023.