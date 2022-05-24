LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in a deadly weekend shooting on Colonel Glenn Road.

Police said they responded to a shots-fired call Saturday in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road just after midnight.

After arriving on the scene, police said they found 30-year-old Wayeland Battles of Little Rock suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the Big Country Chateau Apartments.

Police said medical personnel transported Battles to UAMS where he later died from his injuries. His body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

This killing marked the 33rd homicide in Little Rock in 2022.