LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have identified the victim in a deadly Saturday night shooting.

LRPD officers were called to a building on the 7100 block of West 12th Street in reference to a shooting shortly after 7:29 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers said that they found 17-year-old Marcus Marbley dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers also found a 15-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital.

Police said that a 25-year-old and 33-year-old were also injured in the shooting and were taken to the hospital by private cars.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the LRPD at 501-371-4829.