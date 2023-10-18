LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified four suspects in connection to a Saturday evening shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and another 15-year-old injured.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said 16-year-old Charles Gantt III, 19-year-old Markeise Murphy, 22-year-old Taquan Porter-Baker and 23-year-old Bryant Thompson Jr. are wanted for their involvement in the shooting.

Police officials said they were responding to a shots fired call in the 1100 block of Washington Street just after 5:15 p.m. when officers saw a vehicle in front of the 12th Street Station. Officers said they found the two teenagers inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said one of the victims died at the scene and the other victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts to contact the Major Crimes Division at 501-371-4660.