LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the man wanted in a deadly shooting that occurred on Baseline Road in late October.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said Kamarion Strokes is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Sema’j O’Neal.

On Oct. 27, authorities said officers responded to the 7600 block of Baseline Road near Chicot Road and found three vehicles crashed at the intersection.

Officers said they found a victim, later identified as O’Neal, in one of the vehicles with a gunshot wound to his head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated before his death five days later.

Authorities said a second juvenile, who investigators said was 9 years old, was also found at the scene with a gunshot to the leg. That victim was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said two more people, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, later arrived at a nearby hospital with shooting injuries from this incident. Both were treated and released.

Stokes is facing a charge of capital murder.

Image of Kamarion Stokes, courtesy of the Little Rock Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LRPD tip line at 501-371-4636 or submit tips using the YOUR LRPD smartphone app.