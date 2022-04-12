LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Detectives with the Little Rock Police Department have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting on Patterson Road last month.

According to police, Joseph Michael Filani is wanted on charges of capital murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on the 5700 block of Patterson Road on March 27.

Authorities say they found a man slumped over the steering wheel of a pick-up truck dead from a gunshot wound with several spent shell casings in the parking lot.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Filani, they are asked to call the LRPD at 501-371-4829.