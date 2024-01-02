LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department has identified the officer who investigators said shot a man in the Baseline Road Walmart on New Year’s Eve.

Officials said Officer Kreshun King Sr. was off-duty from the department and working at Walmart at 8:15 p.m. when the shooting took place. King was called to assist store security in detaining a man suspected of shoplifting, officials said.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department identified Officer Kreshun King Sr. as the officer involved in a deadly shooting at the Walmart on Baseline Road on Dec. 31, 2023. King was place on administrative leave following the shooting, per LRPD protocols.

Officials said the shoplifting suspect, 30-year-old Benjamin McDaniel, struggled and then pulled out a knife, cutting King’s hand. King then stepped back and drew his gun while repeatedly shouting for McDaniel to drop the knife, according to investigators.

Officials said McDaniel did not drop the knife and instead moved toward King, at which point King then shot McDaniel.

Investigators said an ambulance was called for immediately and King and McDaniel both were taken to UAMS. King was treated and released, but McDaniel died from his injuries.

LRPD officials said there is an ongoing investigation into the shoplifting, as well as a second investigation underway into King’s discharging of his service weapon. King is on administrative leave per department protocols.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.