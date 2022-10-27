LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim killed in a Tuesday shooting.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:55 a.m. at a home on West 18th Street. Officials with the LRPD identified the victim as 19-year-old Victor Lopez.

Initial reports of the shooting reported that the shooting happened in the area of West 16th Street and Dennison Street, near Little Rock Central High School. Police said that the school went on a brief lockdown after receiving reports.

This shooting pushed the city’s homicide count closer to a record set nearly 30 years ago.

The city’s total homicide count is now 69, just two away from breaking the record of 70 set in 1993.