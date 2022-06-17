LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in the deadly shooting on West 24th Street as 52-year-old Joseph Britton.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of West 24th Street Thursday before 9 a.m. Officers said they responded to the home after learning that an employee did not show up for work.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they realized the door was unlocked and entered the residence. Authorities also noted that they announced their presence several times before proceeding to check the condition of any anyone inside the home. Officers said that is when they found Britton’s body.

His body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy, police said.