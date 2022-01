LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police identified the victim in a shooting on South Ringo Street.

According to police, the victim was identified as 20-year-old Dmahre Dillard.

LRPD has identified the victim in the Ringo Street homicide. pic.twitter.com/vpBPXN7QUG — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) January 4, 2022

Investigators said two victims arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting occurred in the 2900 block of South Ringo Street.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting happened Monday night, making it the first homicide of the year.