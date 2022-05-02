LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened last week on East 28th Street.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Raymond Moore.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to an area in the 1400 block of East 28th Street on April 29 at 5 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Moore suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced dead after medical personnel arrived on the scene.

Police said Moore’s body was transported to the Arkansas Crime Lab.