LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified a man shot and killed at an apartment complex in the early morning hours Monday. Now they are asking for the public’s help in finding the identity of another man tied to the case.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were on the scene of a separate call at the Big Country Chateau Apartments when they received reports of gunshots in the complex.

Officers said that is when they found the victim, 24-year-old Titus Moton, lying in the complex’s courtyard with gunshot wounds. Police said medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but Moton died at the scene.

Officers said a woman was also injured in the shooting. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Morton’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and positive identification.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man pictured below. Authorities believe he may be connected to the deadly incident.

Detectives did not say this man pictured is a suspect or person of interest in the case, just that they are trying ID the person in connection with investigation.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person pictured is asked to call detectives at 501-404-3011 or to submit a tip using the YOUR LRPD app.