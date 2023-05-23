LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating two men they said are connected to a November 2021 Little Rock shooting that left a woman dead.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said felony warrants were issued for Nakii Jawuan Holloway and Naim Jovan Holloway in connection with the death of 26-year-old Sade Turner of Little Rock.

Turner was found dead inside a car that had been in a crash at Geyer Springs Road and Nova Lane on Nov. 16, 2021. Turner had gunshot wounds when she was found, according to the police report.

Nakii Jawuan Holloway (Image courtesy Little Rock Police Department) Naim Jovan Holloway (Image courtesy Little Rock Police Department)

Police were on their way to investigate reports of shots fired at a nearby location when they came upon the crash site and Turner. It remains unclear if Turner’s death and the shooting report at Keats Drive and Dreher Lane are connected.

LRPD said both Nakii Holloway and Naim Holloway are facing charges of capital murder, a class Y felony, which In Arkansas could mean a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the LRPD detectives at 501-371-4660.