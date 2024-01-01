LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock Police Department official provided an update Monday on an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday evening.

LRPD Assistant Chief Joe Miller said the suspect killed in the exchange was 30-year-old Benjamin McDaniel.

Miller said the officer, who has not been named, was off-duty and was working for Walmart at its Baseline location in asset protection, and was called at 8:15 p.m. due to a possible theft by McDaniel.

The officer tried to take McDaniel into custody when a struggle took place. During the struggle, McDaniel pulled a knife out and cut the officer. Miller said the officer commanded McDaniel to put the knife down but he refused.

After refusing to put the knife down, McDaniel moved toward the officer, who then shot him, Miller said. McDaniel was taken to an area hospital for treatment but died, officials said at the time.

Miller said the officer’s knife wound was non-life-threatening and he was treated and released at an area hospital that night.

Miller did not have specifics on the item or items McDaniels was suspected of stealing.