Little Rock police flagged down after man injured in Saturday shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a man injured in a shooting called out for help after seeing authorities Saturday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, after someone in an SUV flagged down police on Martin Luther King Drive, a man jumped out the driver’s seat screaming for an ambulance, stating he was shot in the chest.

Police said they noticed small wounds on the victim’s chest as he got inside the patrol car. The officer then took the victim to a local hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

After arriving at the hospital, police said the passenger in the SUV informed authorities that the shooting happened in the 1700 block of S. Cross Street and that the suspect was her child’s father.

Authorities said the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.