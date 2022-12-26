LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Monday.

Officials with the LRPD said that one victim was killed at the Big Country Chateau Apartments on the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road.

Police have asked anyone traveling in the area to take an alternate path and have said that they will provide more information when it becomes available.

This is the 81st homicide of 2022.

This is the third homicide of the year to happen at the apartment complex with others happening on May 21 and July 4.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.