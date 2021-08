LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed officers continue to look for a man they say is connected to a July shooting that left a man dead.

Detectives said they need help locating Cedric Qualls, who officers said is connected to the death of Keyeon Dukes. Qualls is wanted on a capital murder charge.

Homicide Detectives need your help locating, Cedric Qualls, another suspect wanted in the death of Keyeon Dukes. If you know of Mr. Qualls whereabouts, please contact us at 501-404-3051.



It’s believed Qualls has altered his appearance pic.twitter.com/vnfrrkbey6 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 26, 2021

According to the tweet on the department’s Twitter, Qualls is believed to have altered his appearance.

If you know where Qualls may be, you are asked to call police at 501-404-3051.