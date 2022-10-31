LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A driver died after an early-morning high-speed police chase in Little Rock Monday.

The Little Rock Police Department officials said officers at Asher Avenue and Johnson Street were pursuing a 2015 Dodge Durango for speeding and reckless driving at 1 a.m. Officers turned on lights and sirens to pull the SUV over, which instead accelerated.

Police pursued, and officers said speeds reached 90 mph. At 12th and Woodrow streets, the Durango struck a utility pole and rolled over several times, partially ejecting the driver. Department officials said it hit an unoccupied vehicle in a yard at 10th and South Woodrow streets, stopping.

LRPD officials said officers at the scene gave first aid before a MEMS ambulance took the driver to an area hospital, where he later died.

The driver’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Accident reconstruction and crime scene search officers are processing the scene, police said.