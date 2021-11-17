Little Rock police believe two Tuesday homicides may be connected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say the two homicides have been working since Tuesday may have a connection.

Investigators say one of the homicides happened on Dreher Lane, with the other less than two miles away on Republic Lane.

Now the Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying an SUV that detectives believe may link both the killings.

We need your help locating this vehicle used in the homicide on Dreher Lane. A red 2000s model Jeep Liberty, damaged rear window (possibly covered by black plastic). If you have seen or know where this vehicle is, contact detectives at 501-404-3125. pic.twitter.com/2WkkfdXnBD — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) November 17, 2021

The vehicle is a red 2000s model Jeep Liberty with a damaged rear window that investigators said may be covered by black plastic.

“We’re actively seeking warrants for several individuals, and we are very aware of their involvement of these homicides,” LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey said Wednesday. “The vehicle, we believe, played a role in these shootings as well.”

Residents in the area say they can feel the impact the increase in violence has caused.

“This neighborhood has really changed, really changed. It’s bad out here,” a neighbor said. “Too many of them getting killed for nothing.”

So far, Little Rock has had 57 homicides in 2021. At this same point in 2020, there were 45.

Police are continuing to investigate while looking for the Jeep they believed was involved in the shootings.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact investigators at 501-371-4636. Calls can remain anonymous