Little Rock Police asking for communities help in unsolved homicide case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police found Larry McChristian’s body near the intersection of 22nd Street and Gaines Street on August 23.

The homicide unit is currently investigating this case.

No suspect has been developed yet for this case and the Little Rock Police Department is asking for help from the community.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity the night of the incident or who has information regarding the homicide investigation to call detectives at 501-371-4660 or 501-404-3010.