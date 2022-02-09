LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who they believe is responsible for package theft.

The Little Rock Police tweeted photos of a person wearing a maroon-colored long-sleeved shirt and dark-colored pants. Police said the person is driving a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 with a California license plate.





Authorities also noted that there was another report made of a package theft in the downtown area matching the vehicle description.

Police ask that any who knows the identity of this person to contact detectives at 501-404-3160.