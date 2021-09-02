Little Rock police arrest woman with gun after fight at Central High School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say a fight at Little Rock’s Central High School Thursday ended with an adult with a gun on school property being arrested.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, school security and school resource officers stepped in to stop a fight around 9 a.m.

The officers detained 36-year-old Precious Lyons of Little Rock after the altercation and found that she had a weapon.

Lyons was taken into custody and is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property. She is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center without bond.