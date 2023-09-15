LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a woman in connection with a deadly hotel shooting that happened earlier this week.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they arrested 27-year-old Kaitlyn Johnson Friday for her involvement in the shooting death of 30-year-old Jonathan Foster.

Authorities said the shooting happened Wednesday evening at MainStay Suites located at 10800 Kanis Road. Police officials said Foster was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Johnson is facing charges of capital murder and trafficking a controlled substance. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 11.