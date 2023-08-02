LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they have arrested three people for their involvement in a deadly Tuesday shooting.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they arrested 24-year-old Eric Davis, 23-year-old Marquis Smith and 21-year-old Evelyn Alexander in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Khalila Martindale Jr.

Police said they were called to an area in the 2100 block of South Oak Street around 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, police said that they found Martindale suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that detectives began an investigation and developed Davis, Smith and Alexander as suspects.

The suspects were arraigned Tuesday morning on a capital murder charge. Smith was also arraigned on charges of felony possession of controlled substance with purpose to deliver and misdemeanor assault.

Davis, Smith and Alexander are all currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Facility without bond.