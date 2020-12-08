Little Rock police arrest teen suspect in deadly October shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police officials in Little Rock said Monday evening that they have made an arrest in an October shooting that left a pregnant woman dead.

Officers said the 17-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the killing of Dekeesha McPhearson on October 1.

Multiple police units responded to the area near the 5200 block of Stanley Drive that day after receiving reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found McPhearson suffering from gunshot injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy by the Arkansas State Crime Lab determined McPhearson was pregnant at the time of her killing, and at the time, LRPD officials said they would go after two counts of murder in the case under state law.

A source with the U.S. Marshals office said the deputy marshals had been tracking the teen for a week before arresting him and turning him over to Little Rock police.

In a tweet Monday night, police officials noted that the teen had been served with warrants and faces a charge of first-degree murder. He has not yet been formally arraigned.