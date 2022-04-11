LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said Monday that they have made an arrest in a shooting at Park Plaza Mall last weekend.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, officials with the Little Rock Police Department said 18-year-old Ken Kelley was taken into custody on warrants tied to the shooting on Saturday, April 2.

Another 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, with police officials saying midweek that the victim was in stable condition.

During a news conference last week, LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey said violent crime had previously been relatively low at the mall and that the victim and Kelley knew each other prior to the shooting.

“All leads indicate that this was an incident of two people meeting in a designated area in the parking deck,” Humphrey explained. “There was never any intention of going inside the mall.”

Kelley is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.