LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said a man was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in the south of the city last week.
LRPD officials said 40-year-old Joseph Walker was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Robert Overton on Baseline Road last Monday.
Authorities said officers responded to 5924 Baseline Road on Nov. 20 in reference to a person having been shot.
When officers arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Overton, dead from apparent gunshot wounds on the northwest side of the building.
Walker is facing a charge of capital murder.