LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department made a second arrest in connection with a homicide investigation.

LRPD officials said officers arrested 28-year-old Kristopher Foster in connection with the killing of 30-year-old James Moore.

Foster is the second arrested in the homicide investigation after 20-year-old Omarion Taylor was arrested Friday.

On May 28, authorities said they discovered a body in a wooded area near the 2600 block of West 12th Street and began a homicide investigation.

Police said the homicide had occurred on 11th Street and Thayer Street on May 27.

Officials said the body, later identified as Moore, was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to identify a cause of death. After determining how Moore died, the case was upgraded to a homicide.

Foster and Taylor are each facing a charge of capital murder.