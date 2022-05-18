LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at a downtown gas station.

Police arrested 22-year-old Antwone Alford of Little Rock Tuesday.

Police said that Alford is in custody for his connection to a shooting at the Road Runner gas station on Broadway Street that left one person dead. Authorities said the shooting happened Tuesday at 5:04 p.m.

Police confirmed that the victim was not involved with the incident. He was known to be a frequent visitor to the area, according to police.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Alford is facing a charge of second-degree murder. He is being held without bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.