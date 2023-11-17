LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a man accused in the 2020 death of an infant.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that 28-year-old Stefon Lewis was taken into custody Thursday and is facing a capital murder charge in the child’s death.

On Dec. 9, 2020, police said they were called to an area on West 11th Street to assist another agency with an unresponsive infant. Police officials said the child was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Investigators said new developments in this case led them to recently reclassify this case as a homicide investigation.

Lewis is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.