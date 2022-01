LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a man is facing murder charges after being arrested in connection to a death that happened in June.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, Jarrod Ellison was arrested Friday.

LRPD has made an arrest in the Colonel Glenn homicide that occurred on June 19, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7Az8KIQsg0 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) December 31, 2021

Officers said were called to a report of a subject down just after midnight in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a woman who was later identified as Mary Mills.

Police said Ellison is facing capital murder charges.