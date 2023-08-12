LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have opened an investigation after an overnight deadly shooting Saturday.

Around 3:40 a.m., Little Rock Police Department officers arrived at Richsmith Circle near Valley Estates at Mabelvale apartments in response to gunshots.

Officers discovered two people had been shot. One of the victims died at the scene of the shooting, while the other was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators have not released any information on the victims or if there is a suspected shooter at this time.

LRPD is encouraging anyone with information on the incident to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be shared as investigators release the information.