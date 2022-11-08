LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department have made two arrests in connection with a homicide that happened on Monday night.

Little Rock police said they responded to a call about a homicide at 33rd Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene there was one victim.

Just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Little Rock police announced they had arrested two people in reference to the homicide, Michael Brown, 47, and Shannon Fells, 46.

Both are facing charges of first-degree murder.

This is Little Rock’s 73rd homicide for 2022.